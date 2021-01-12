Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.40

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.40 and last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 3713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $121,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $777,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 302.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 78.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

