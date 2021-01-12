Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Shares Up 6.3%

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.79. 1,121,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 372,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 133.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 65,508 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 345,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the third quarter worth $133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 376.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 108,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,360 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

