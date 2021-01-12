Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $914.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $865.95. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,705. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $869.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $688.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.78.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,810 shares of company stock worth $280,286. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

