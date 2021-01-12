Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Now Covered by Analysts at BWS Financial

Stock analysts at BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Pacific Land Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.33.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $869.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $869.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $688.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.78.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,810 shares of company stock valued at $280,286. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 47.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

