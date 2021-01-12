Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Textron worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

