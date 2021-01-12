TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGSGY shares. DNB Markets lowered TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Danske lowered shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TGSGY stock remained flat at $$14.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

