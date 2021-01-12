Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the December 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thai Beverage Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TBVPF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

