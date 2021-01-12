Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 890.6% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THCBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 49,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,366. Thc Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About Thc Biomed Intl

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

