The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Cut by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,804,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

BA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.74. The company had a trading volume of 562,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,617,504. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.84.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.