The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,318,311 shares of company stock worth $63,124,523. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

