The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Up 5.1%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 469,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 503,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The company has a market cap of $986.93 million, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.