The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Chairman Simon Calton sold 15,358,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $1,535,836.20. Also, major shareholder Victor F. Keen sold 5,503,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $550,341.30.

Shares of CRTG stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

