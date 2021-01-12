The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Chairman Simon Calton sold 15,358,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $1,535,836.20. Also, major shareholder Victor F. Keen sold 5,503,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $550,341.30.

Shares of CRTG stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

