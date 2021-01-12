The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.34. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 22,540 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
