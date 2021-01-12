The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Neutral

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE GGB remained flat at $$5.16 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,960,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 981,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 469,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

