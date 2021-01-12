The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “£171” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) has been given a £171 ($223.41) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £102.54 ($133.97).

FLTR opened at £156.10 ($203.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £147.68 and a 200-day moving average price of £127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £27.33 billion and a PE ratio of 167.19. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 1 year high of £162.90 ($212.83).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

