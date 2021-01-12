The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Truist Financial upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 156.65 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.