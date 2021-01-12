The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.19.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 784,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

