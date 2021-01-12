The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells $42,105.88 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average of $144.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
