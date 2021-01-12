The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells $42,105.88 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average of $144.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.