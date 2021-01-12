The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 327.8% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at $239,000.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

