The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.28. 112,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,425. The firm has a market cap of $296.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

