The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $275.05. 124,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.41. The firm has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

