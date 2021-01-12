The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.32

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Separately, ValuEngine raised The Japan Steel Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

