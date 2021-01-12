The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.50. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 13,952 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of The LGL Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

