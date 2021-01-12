The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.02

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 37686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the second quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $72,000.
About The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
