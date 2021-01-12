The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.02

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 37686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the second quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $72,000.

About The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

