The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.72.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

