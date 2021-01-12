The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.7907 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

The Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.34. 17,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,471. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.63.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.