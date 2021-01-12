The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.05. 6,328,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,914. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.63. The company has a market capitalization of $339.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

