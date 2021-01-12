The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.75

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.75 and last traded at $160.58, with a volume of 68624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.45.

Several research firms recently commented on PRSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Providence Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,675.89 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The Providence Service by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in The Providence Service by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter.

About The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.