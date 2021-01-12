The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Up to $139.40

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.40, but opened at $146.20. The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) shares last traded at $146.76, with a volume of 229,043 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £684.84 million and a PE ratio of 55.76.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.