The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.11

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 7073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168,367.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Insiders sold a total of 677,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,138,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 139.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 22.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the third quarter worth about $13,921,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,649,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

