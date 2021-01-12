The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.69

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $6,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 184,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.