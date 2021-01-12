The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.06

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.06 and traded as high as $30.27. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 167,386 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.