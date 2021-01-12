The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 208,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,566. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

