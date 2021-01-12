The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.