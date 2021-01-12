The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,444 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 3.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

TJX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,417. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.