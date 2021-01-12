The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.06

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.06 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 114694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.