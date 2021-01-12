The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.52.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 32,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $121,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $206,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

