The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,616,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,354,004 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up 5.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of The Williams Companies worth $92,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 566,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,463,000 after acquiring an additional 689,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

WMB stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. 10,469,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,686,146. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

