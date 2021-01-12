The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Williams Companies by 115.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 162,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 86,931 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 160.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,214,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 159,748 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,469,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,146. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

