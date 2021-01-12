The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $13.73. The9 shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 18,828 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

