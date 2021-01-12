Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Down 14.6%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 1,386,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 401,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

THTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mackie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $207.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.