Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $14.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,203. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

