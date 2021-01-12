Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $127.42 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $127.42 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00093178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

