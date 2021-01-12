Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Trading Down 3%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)’s stock price traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 62,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 58,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25.

About Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

