TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Up to $31.20

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.20, but opened at $32.80. TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 57,758 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Company Profile (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

