THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) Sets New 1-Year High at $837.80

THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 837.80 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 807 ($10.54), with a volume of 298080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796.20 ($10.40).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective for the company.

Get THG Holdings plc (THG.L) alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 678.36. The stock has a market cap of £7.84 billion and a PE ratio of -0.72.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for THG Holdings plc (THG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG Holdings plc (THG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.