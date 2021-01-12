Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $75,372.49 and $8,541.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,847.57 or 1.00065737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.