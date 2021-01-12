Thingschain (TIC) Hits Market Cap of $68,914.57

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $68,914.57 and approximately $5,293.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

