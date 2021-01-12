Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRI opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.
