Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

