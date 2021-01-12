THORChain Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $201.21 million and $21.50 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00112456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00266780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00063518 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00063007 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

